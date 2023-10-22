The 5 best witch hat transmog pieces in World of Warcraft

It’s Halloween season in World of Warcraft, and everyone’s donning their best costumes for the in-game Hallow’s End event—and there’s arguably no better costume to wear during the event than one of a witch.

During Hallow’s End, which lasts for about two weeks every year towards the end of October, players can farm special witch hat transmog pieces during the event. Armor and cosmetic items are plentiful during the in-game holiday, so if you’re someone who loves to lean into their spooky side, this time of the year is perfect for you.

However, if you want to look like a witch even when the Halloween season comes to a close, there are plenty of armor items in WoW that allow you to do so. Here are some of our favorite “witch hats” that you can collect as transmog pieces in WoW this Hallow’s End.

The top five hats for witches in World of Warcraft

Hat of the First/Second/Third/Youngest Sister

There’s a case to be made that these are the best witch hat in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These four relatively new witch hats were added during the Legion expansion and can be earned as quest rewards during Hallow’s End. The quest, titled Under the Crooked Tree, is a repeatable daily quest that you can farm in Val’sharah during the Halloween-themed event. There are four colored hats that share the appearance, with variants for black, brown, green, and purple. Although they’re able to be transmogrified year-round, they can only be farmed during the brief two-week window of Hallow’s End. What’s more is that they don’t have any armor class distinctions applied to them, so you can use these appearances to look like a witch despite your class.

Silk Wizard Hat

The Silk Wizard Hat is one of WoW’s oldest helmets that fits the witch archetype. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This indigo pointed cap screams “sorcerer,” and if you’ve got a witch transmog that strays away from dark, monotone colors like black and white, this helmet could be the finishing piece it needs. You should obtain it from the Auction House, as it’s a relatively rare world drop with a low drop chance.

Wicked Witch’s Hat

Before it was a sought-after transmog item, the Wicked Witch’s Hat was actually a decent helmet for spellcasters back in the day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most original witch hat in the game, the Wicked Witch’s Hat drops off of the Opera Hall in Karazhan (Burning Crusade version). An updated model can be found in the Return to Karazhan five-player dungeon, but this original model, complete with its purple band and dark-black tint, is perfectly nostalgic.

Confidant’s Favored Cap

A pointed hat with an extra touch of spookiness, this appearance can also be purchased from PvP vendors in Oribos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This pointed hat comes with a plague doctor mask thrown into its appearance, so if you’re looking for an extra spooky hat to go with your costume, you can add that to the mix. This helmet has four color variants—green/brown, red/blue, blue/gold, and black/red. It drops off Lady Inerva Darkvein, the sixth boss of the Castle Nathria raid, while an alternative version can be purchased from PvP vendors in Oribos.

Vicious Embersilk Cowl

This cowl adds a sweet gold tint to your outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete with a mask to top things off, this hat has a white-and-gold color scheme to it that’s unlike any other helmet in the game. Despite the fact that it was added all the way back in 2011 via Cataclysm Tailoring, this model is strikingly modern and is the perfect fit for any “white witch” transmog. It’s also a perfect look for Priests looking to play into both their holy and “witchy” sides.

About the author