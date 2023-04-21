How to complete Drown Your Sorrows achievement in World of Warcraft

To complete the “Drown Your Sorrows” achievement in World of Warcraft, you’ll have to sample 10 different drinks introduced during the Cataclysm expansion. The achievement, while straightforward, does require you to take a trip around Azeroth and check off some boxes on a shopping list. Unfortunately, the drinks you have to sample to complete the achievement are found in different locations around the world, meaning you’ll have to invest a bit of time into this achievement.

You won’t need to consume an inordinate number of the drinks to complete Drown Your Sorrows. Just consuming one of each will be enough to give you credit toward the achievement. In total, you’ll have to head to four different locations to get all 10 drinks in your inventory and ultimately complete the achievement.

Here are all of the drinks required for WoW’s Drown Your Sorrows achievement, sorted by their source location.

All drinks needed for Drown Your Sorrows in WoW

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Available on the Auction House

Darkbrew Lager

Highland Spirits

South Island Iced Tea

Starfire Espresso

Purchasable from Orgrimmar and Stormwind Innkeepers

Fresh Water

Highland Spring Water

Sparkling Oasis Water

These three drinks are available to be purchased from specific innkeepers in Orgrimmar or Stormwind City, depending on your faction. Alliance players can head to Innkeeper Allison in Stormwind’s Trade District, while Horde players can go to Innkeeper Gryshka in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength to buy these different waters.

Purchasable from world vendors

Fungus Squeezings (Gronk Hamcheeks)

Murky Water (Gronk Hamcheecks)

Greasy Whale Milk (Caretaker Movra)

These three drinks are going to be the ones that require the most legwork to complete the achievement. Fungus Squeezings and Murky Water can be purchased from Gronk Hamcheeks in the Twilight Highlands at coordinates [50, 58]. Greasy Whale Milk is available from Caretaker Movra in the Shimmering Expanse at coordinates [49.34, 41.97].