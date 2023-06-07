Small but useful quality-of-life improvement coming to WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1.5

Bag space is by far one of the biggest problems World of Warcraft Dragonflight has, especially after you come back to Valdrakken after a long day of hunting rares and killing mobs on the Dragon Isles. Luckily, Patch 10.1.5 will implement one small but useful quality-of-life improvement that will make decluttering your bags an easy task.

Starting with Patch 10.1.5 which will roll out on live servers sometime in the summer of 2023, WoW players can sell all their junk with a press of a single button.

Your bags will be looking tidier in Patch 10.1.5. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you approach the vendors and interact with them, you’ll see the new “Sell All Junk Items” button. It will be found at the bottom of the vendor window, just next to the repair buttons.

Although this is a small change, players will welcome it with open arms as it will allow them to declutter the bags way faster. Currently, you need to click trash items one by one to vendor them and while you’re doing that, mistakes might happen and you could get rid of the wrong items by mistake.

To be perfectly honest, a couple of times when I was doing spring cleaning of my bags, I sold my best-in-slot weapon and you can only imagine the pain.

Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is coming out in the summer of 2023, although the exact release date is still unknown. We do know it will be a breath of fresh air with the new Evoker spec, megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, and a ton of other nifty features.

