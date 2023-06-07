New WoW Patch 10.1.5 ability is making players stronger depending on the time of day

While the rest of the gaming world is enjoying Diablo 4, World of Warcraft Dragonflight devs are working hard on the upcoming patch. In the latest PTR update, the devs added a new ability that will make players way stronger depending on the time of the day.

On June 6, a new round of PTR notes for Patch 10.1.5 came out, revealing that the devs are treating Druid players to a new ability that will increase their damage during the day and their Versatility during nighttime.

This ability will be a talent in the class tree and the official spell tooltip reads:

“New Talent: Rising Light, Falling Night – Increases your damage and healing by three percent during the day. Increases your Versatility by two percent during the night.”

Essentially, this means Druids will have higher damage output during the day and better survivability during the night. If you’re a true min-maxer in your soul like me, you can schedule your Mythic+ runs around that.

Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t specify how exactly these buffs will apply to the game, but my theory is that this will be tied to your realm time rather than IRL time. So, the general idea here is to give Druids a bit more damage during the day so that they can farm Mythic+ dungeons easily and the Versatility increase buff will allow them to push more challenging content in the evening.

Overall, Rising Light, Falling Night is a neat addition to the game that will surely have an impact on Druids’ gameplay, without being so game-breaking that it will have players switching from their mains just for the damage increase.

