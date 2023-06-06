Blizzard devs are shaking up the Mythic+ meta with WoW Dragonflight’s weekly reset

For some, World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two’s Mythic+ dungeons are a pain because they struggle to find healers or get invites for high-end keys. For others, Mythic+ dungeon balance hits the sweet spot. No matter where you fall, the Mythic+ meta will be shaken to its core with this weekly reset as the devs go hard on balancing.

After June 6’s weekly reset, a series of hotfixes will go live making six specs far stronger in Mythic+ dungeons. Tank players will be the happiest with this hotfix since WoW devs handsomely buffed Blood Death Knights, Brewmaster Monks, and Protection Warriors.

This finally means other tanks will become viable options for Mythic+ dungeons and you don’t have to spam a class you don’t even like just to get those sweet achievements.

WoW tanks aren’t the only specs that got a lucky break with this week’s reset—Fire Mages, Beast Mastery Hunters, and Arms Warriors are getting pretty hefty damage increases. While Beast Mastery Hunters and Assassination Rogues will enjoy Patch 10.1 more now as they are doing more damage, Fire Mages and Arms Warriors got buffs to specific abilities.

These changes will officially go live after the weekly reset that’s happening on June 6 for NA players and June 7 for European players. If you’re feeling brave, grab the best loot you can from the Great Vault and head straight for Mythic+ dungeons to get the rating you deserve.

Mages have even more buffs lined up in Patch 10.1.5 and they will be finally rid of the annoyance that’s Rune of Power. Other mentioned specs aren’t getting such treatment from Blizzard and they will have to wait a while longer if these hotfix buffs aren’t enough.

