‘Radical’ WoW bug lets you skate like Tony Hawk

World of Warcraft’s latest pre-patch just dropped in preparation for The War Within, and it’s totally tubular. Patch 11.0 introduces a buttload of bodacious features like Warbands and Skyriding, and one player found a “radical” bug that lets you skate like Tony Hawk in Moonkin form.

Recommended Videos

The WoW player shared their discovery in a July 25 Reddit thread. Skyriding is a gnarly mechanic that lets you use dynamic flight with most flying mounts in the game, and Redditor MarineQueefPrime discovered a bitchin’ interaction that happens when you land with a “surfing”-style mount, like a magic tome.

The video shows a buff Moonkin-form Druid practicing Skyriding on a Mage-Bound Spelltome, and when they land, the Moonkin remains in the surfing position and glides along the ground—just like pro-skater Tony Hawk.

The Redditor immediately saw the connection and edited their footage with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater interface and, fittingly, “Superman” by Goldfinger in the background. If you were a Pro Skater fan back in the day, it’s hella nostalgic.

In the thread, WoW players chimed in with some wicked comments. “Big big awesome lol,” the top commenter said, which was exactly my reaction. “Holy shit we need a skateboard toy that does kickflips when you jump,” another replied. Gag me with a spoon, I think they might be onto something.

Blizzard, if you’re reading this, I hope you seize this opportunity to give us proper skateboard-style mounts, like Destiny 2’s Skimmers. Skyriding is cool and all, but the people have spoken. We want to do nerd flips and 1080s through the streets of Stormwind, and if you disagree, you should probably take a chill pill, man.

For more on The War Within, check out Blizzard’s latest patch roadmap or our handy guide to Warbands.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy