One streamer is letting his Twitch chat play WoW and they’re actually really good

World of Warcraft is an enormous game stretching over 10 expansions and 19 years, and because of that, there are so many unique ways to play this game. But, did you ever hear about a character navigated by an entire community?

On Aug. 13, Twitch streamer and content creator Labat set out on a mission—to create the first-ever Twitch plays WoW. Inspired by the idea of Twitch plays Sea of Thieves, to diversify his content and spread his area of influence to Youtube, and encouraged by one of the biggest WoW streamers Asmongold, Labat started his stream unsure if his setup would even work. After a couple of hiccups and hotfixes though, Twitch managed to successfully navigate their character, aptly namedTwitchplays, a Draenei Warrior in Dragonflight.

Although Twitchplays encountered numerous obstacles along the way like moving, opening a map, and not dying when standing on a ledge because there are always trolls, after 12 days and 22 hours, Twitch chat dinged level 70. Twitchplays started his journey in Battle for Azeroth because this was a new account, but once the community grew tired of dealing with Sylvannas Windrunner, Labat leveled a new character, unlocking Chromie Time.

Twitchplays then chose to level in Warlords of Draenor. While it took them a week to get from level one to 40, WoD allowed them to breeze through content and the gang reached level 60 in just two days after starting to level on Draenor. After that, Twitchplays boarded a ship to the Dragon Isles, where this brave Warrior dinged level 70 on Aug. 29 after going through the main campaign. But, the final steps were the hardest, especially because a lot of fans tuned in and were eager to control the character which only had to turn in a couple of quests.

The biggest challenges Twitchplays encountered along the way were not to die, but still, they racked up 400 tragic deaths, Dragonriding, and map-opening. Fans were far more coordinated than Labat ever expected them to be, giving themselves roles. So, while some players were busy with moving the character, others served as a counter-balance for trolls and griefers. For Labat, the biggest challenge was making sure Twitch chat could do everything they needed, but being tech-savvy as he is, he managed to set up all this by himself and maintain it, getting a little help from the Liatrix Plus addon too. This allowed the chat to automatically turn in quests, sell their junk, and even repair their gear.

The next step in this entire journey for both Labat and Twitch chat is raiding. Labat would love to send Twitchplays to Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and see if the chat has it in them to conquer Scalecommander Sarkareth. But, Labat isn’t narrowing down his Twitch plays endeavours and his next goal is to create Twitch plays Elden Ring which will, clearly, be quite a struggle given the difficulty of this iconic game.

