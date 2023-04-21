New item proves Blizzard is ready to take this WoW role to whole new level

World of Warcraft has drastically evolved over time and traditional dungeon roles are not what they used to be. Blizzard Entertainment, however, is looking to change all that and take one of these roles to a new level.

Thanks to Wowhead datamining from April 20, we know Blizzard is looking to refocus the healer role in Dragonflight from an off-DPS role that heals the group in critical times when the damage is unavoidable to a full-blown support class. These latest Wowhead findings include a new weapon enchant for healers called Spore Tender that will empower allies by giving them their highest secondary stat for 20.

Although this enchant on its own is already a pretty straightforward indication that Blizzard wants to shift away healers from doing damage in Mythic+ dungeons, these changes, when paired with Stamina buffs and interrupt nerfs, tell us healers will be hard at healing in Dragonflight season two.

When Dragonflight season two starts on May 9, players will have 25 percent more health while enemies will do 25 percent more damage to them. Initially confusing, this change was directed at healing in both Mythic+ dungeons to reduce burst healing to a minimum. With less burst healing on the table, healers have to spend more time healing and therefore can’t DPS as much as they used to in Dragonflight season one.

On top of that, Embers of Neltharion will decrease everyone’s interrupt duration by a second. This means mobs will cast their spells more often and players will be under fire more often. Essentially, mobs’ abilities will go through more often, players will take damage more often, and healers will be busy catching up with their health bars.

Judging by all of these changes, healers will be much busier in Dragonflight season two because they will have to spend more time healing the party back up. And with little to no time left to DPS, healers will want their damage dealers to be as strong as possible and to pump out even more damage. This is where the new enchant comes in as it will empower allies to do more damage and shift the healers’ playstyle more toward a support role.

Dragonflight Patch 10.1 will roll out on May 2 and the second season of Dragonflight will start on May 9.