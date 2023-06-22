Location of Sidereal Essence vendor in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic brought back many of the old currencies you may remember from the retail version. Now, phase three is bringing another new currency intended to help players catch up, called Sidereal Essence.

Sidereal Essence is designed to give players another route to obtaining Ulduar 10 hardcore gear. This is a notoriously difficult raid with plenty of drops, which means a lot of farming if you want to fully kit out your character. Though obtaining Sidereal Essence can be a challenge, it is certainly easier and faster than running Ulduar.

Once you have acquired enough Sidereal Essence to exchange for the gear, you will need to visit a specific vendor. If you are looking to find the Sidereal Essence vendor in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic, here is where you will need to go.

Where to find Sidereal Essence Vendor in WoW WotLK Classic

The Sidereal Essence vendor can be found in the Silver Enclave and Sunreaver’s Sanctuary in Dalaran. The floating city above the Crystal Song forest is the central city for all commerce in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and home to dozens of vendors for each profession. We’ve circled the exact location on the map below for you.

This new vendor can be found at both the Silver Enclave and Sunreaver’s Sanctuary. Image via Blizzard

The Alliance and Horde contain respective strongholds on opposite ends of the city that the opposing faction cannot enter. Inside either the Silver Enclave or Sunreaver’s Sanctuary, you will be able to find a vendor named the Animated Constellation.

Note, the Animated Constellation will not appear like your average vendor and instead will resemble a prismatic wisp floating in the air.

Despite its seeming lack of a physical form, you can still speak and trade with the WoW Classic vendor to gain hardcore Ulduar gear in exchange for Sidereal Essence.

