Liquid guild leader criticizes Blizzard for WoW Dragonflight raid schedule

On Nov. 28, Liquid guild leader Maximum said that only adding Fated raids to World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four is unacceptable.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Maximum explained he feels Fated raids aren’t enough to justify a real patch/season in Dragonflight. While he isn’t against the idea of there being fated raids, Maximum is still upset there won’t be any new raids in WoW for an entire year.

Larodar, one of the bosses inside the Amirdrassil raid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The responses to the tweet were varied. Some hope the new Fated raids add something new. “I really hope, and this is pure copium, that they add like 1 insane ‘secret’ boss at the end of each raid for fated,” one player said. But others agreed with the Liquid leader. “It realy is weird to go from 3 raids in one year to a full stop none in the next. Wayyy too breakneck tbh,” another player added.

Fated raids were first introduced in Shadowlands season four when Blizzard revealed it would add updated versions of existing raids instead of adding a new raid at the end of the expansion. The reception to this news was mixed. Some praised the idea of adding a new twist to existing raids, while others criticized the developers for recycling old content. It seems that Maximum is among the latter crowd.

Maximum’s post came shortly after Team Liquid came second in the Race to World First for Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. Liquid performed admirably and even dealt with an allegedly unfair nerf after their first attempt. Unfortunately, Team Echo managed to down the final boss sooner and won the race.

Understandably, Maximum is eager to have another attempt at winning the Race to World First, and it’s no wonder he’s frustrated the next raid won’t be released until the next WoW expansion.