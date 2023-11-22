Team Liquid finally beats Amirdrassil boss that halted WoW Race to World First

Tindral Sageswift, the penultimate boss of Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, was finally slain by Team Liquid in the early hours of Nov. 22

Liquid did what no guild could have achieved so far and defeated Tindral Sageswift after over 400 pulls. The teamcomp Liquid used consisted of Blood Death Knight, Protection Paladin, five healers, and DPS Demon Hunters, Rogues, Hunters, and Evokers, topped off with a couple of ranged specs.

Tindral Sageswift is, by far, one of the most demanding penultimate bosses. Plenty of guilds have been stuck on this boss since Nov. 19 and have tried various strategies to take him down, but all in vain. Liquid’s rivals Echo and Method still haven’t found success in defeating this boss.

Just to show you how demanding this boss is, it took Liquid more pulls to defeat Tindral Sageswif than to clear the entire previous raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. This boss has so many different forms and phases, and it’s extremely difficult to keep track of all of them. On top of that, it dishes out ridiculous amounts of damage.

Liquid took a break after defeating this incredibly demanding boss, but Fyrakk is next. Hopefully, he won’t let us down after this banger of a boss.