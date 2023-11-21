WoW Race to World First slows to a halt as guilds struggle with penultimate boss

The World of Warcraft Race to World First for Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope started one week ago, and teams still aren’t on the final boss yet. Stymied by Tendral Sageswift, top guilds have recorded a staggering number of attempts that might shock you.

In a broadcast this morning, Nov. 21, the Echo casters viewed a spreadsheet displaying the number of pulls it took for the World First teams to down bosses from every race in the past few expansions, and one of the takeaways that caster Preach Gaming noted was absolutely jaw dropping. Echo and Team Liquid have pulled Tendral Sageswift more times than they did every boss in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, combined. The World First effort for the game’s previous raid took 276 pulls in total, with the final boss coming in at 114 pulls. The raid had the same number of bosses as the current raid, nine.

Meanwhile, the casting crew took a look at the number of pulls this boss has taken relative to some of the notable recent final bosses, and it also seems to be markedly more difficult than them as well. Tendral Sageswift has required the top guilds in the world more pull attempts than infamously difficult final bosses like Sepulcher of the First Ones’ The Jailer, The Eternal Palace’s Queen Azshara, and Battle of Dazar’alor’s Jaina Proudmoore.

As the North American weekly reset comes through today, Team Liquid will likely not extend their lockout and instead do a full reclear in an effort to obtain more gear for their Tendral Sageswift progression. They might also spend a decent chunk of time in Heroic splits to gear up slightly more as well. Following a reclear, one might hope that Liquid and Echo will be able to finally put this boss behind them and begin efforts to kill the expansion’s final boss.