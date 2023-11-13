WoW Dragonflight Amirdrassil Race to World First live tracker

The final Race to World First event of Dragonflight has arrived. Keep up with all the action here.

WoW Dragonflight season three is nearly upon us, and with it, the game’s best and brightest professional raiders will storm the newest raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, with another Race to World First title on the line.

Amirdrassil will be the final raid of WoW Dragonflight, meaning this will be the last chance guilds around the world have to etch their names in the history books before the franchise shifts gears toward The War Within in 2024. Although there will be a fourth season of Dragonflight next year, it will only feature fated versions of the expansion’s current raids. Amirdrassil will play host to what will likely be the last Race to World First event for at least another year, so whoever walks away from this one on top will hold the title for an extended amount of time.

As is the case with all Race to World First events, it’s going to come down to which team can pick up the most momentum in the midsection of the race and refuse to keep their foot off the gas pedal until the final boss is down. During the Aberrus race back in May, it was Team Liquid who earned a first-place finish after claiming clean kill after clean kill throughout the back half of the race. Now, they’ll be tasked with defending their championship as the game progresses into a new era.

Recent world first races have started off with underdog guilds getting themselves on the leaderboard early on in the marathon, while the game’s top teams emerge in the back half of the race, setting the tone for the final few days with a blow-for-blow bout. Liquid and Echo, in particular, have been at each other’s throats for the better part of the last two years, and heading into the finale of Dragonflight, we’re likely going to be in for another instant classic.

Below, you’ll be able to keep up with our live coverage of the Amirdrassil race, with everything from live updates, an up-to-date version of the race’s leaderboard, and anecdotal analysis spread throughout.

Monday, Nov. 13

Guilds around the world are preparing for the race to begin tomorrow. While there’s still going to be a one-day delay between Europe and North America this raid tier, EU’s top guild, Echo, will apparently start their efforts off by playing on North American servers on the first day of the race. How long that strategy will last remains to be seen, but at the very least, they’ll be jumping from the same starting block as their NA counterparts when the event kicks off.

Amirdrassil Race to World First leaderboard

Liquid: 0/9 Echo: 0/9 Method: 0/9 BDG: 0/9 Skyline: 0/9 FatSharkYes: 0/9 Instant Dollars: 0/9 Huoguo Hero (FKA ChaoJie): 0/9 Conspiracy: 0/9 Honestly: 0/9

Teams and storylines to watch in the Amirdrassil race

For the first time in over two years, Team Liquid are entering a WoW Race to World First as the defending champions. The team gathered momentum in the latter half of the Aberrus race, cleanly sweeping the back end of that raid and pushing through the final two bosses at a wildly efficient pace. For their efforts, Liquid captured their first RWF title since Castle Nathria in Shadowlands, when the guild was under the Complexity organization.

As is tradition, Echo will be consistently on their heels throughout the entire race. We fully expect the European juggernauts to bounce back and do everything they can to prove that Liquid’s Aberrus win was not a trendsetting event.

Although it’d be momentous if either Liquid or Echo fell out of the top two to close out the expansion, we’re not willing to count out a potential climb for guilds like Method or BDG. Method, who claimed world third last raid, progressed the final boss of Aberrus right alongside Echo and Liquid at one point, while BDG, who finished fourth, downed the boss in just as many pulls as Echo. Take that how you will, but we’re willing to say that those two guilds—while maybe not as stacked in raw talent or resources—could have a chance to sneak into the top two if the dominoes fall in their favor as the race winds down. If we end up getting an elongated race similar to 2022’s Sepulcher of the First Ones, it’s possible that guilds from outside the usual crop could make an appearance in the highest echelons of the rankings.

Last race, Skyline put up its third consecutive top-five finish, while FatSharkYes and Instant Dollars solidified themselves as top-10 guilds in the world. While we’re not ready to pencil in any of those names as title contenders just yet, we’re still very intrigued to see how they’re going to perform to close out Dragonflight.

The WoW Dragonflight Amirdrassil Race to World First will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14.