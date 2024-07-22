WoW The War Within – Everything being removed in pre-patch 11.0

The War Within is just around the corner, and Patch 11.0 is an important precursor. It adds a few new features ahead of the WoW expansion’s launch, including Warbands, but also removes a few things from Dragonflight you’d be wise to know about.

Keep reading for a full list of everything leaving World of Warcraft in Patch 11.0, including all achievements that will become unobtainable as of The War Within pre-patch start time.

Everything unobtainable after WoW patch 11.0

WoW’s 11.0 pre-patch adds a few new features, including Warbands. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While the achievements and awards below are becoming unobtainable in WoW Patch 11.0, if you’ve already earned them, they’re yours to keep—so you’ll always be able to show off your impressive feats to everyone around you.

Draconic Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 4 This achievement is tied to the current PvP season in Dragonflight, and the season ends when the pre-patch launches. When 11.0 drops, you won’t be able to earn this achievement or the Draconic Legend title it awards.

Draconic Legend: Dragonflight Season 4 Likewise, this achievement is tied to Dragonflight’s latest PvP season, so it’s becoming unobtainable along with the Draconic Gladiator title.

Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 4 You get this achievement for completing 50 games as a Gladiator in 3v3 Arena. It awards the illustrious Draconic Gladiator’s Drake , so if you don’t want to miss out on that sweet purple dragon, you better get those PvP games in while you still have chance.

Bronze Infinite PvP weapon illusion You get this weapon illusion by reaching the Duelist rank in WoW’s latest PvP season. It’s unobtainable after 11.0 drops.

Dragonflight Season 4 Elite PvP sets The Elite PvP transmog sets (with special particle effects) from the latest season won’t be available anymore after 11.0 drops.

Draconic Keystone Master: Season 4 This achievement is awarded for achieving a Mythic+ Rating of 2000 or higher during the most recent Mythic+ season of Dragonflight. When the pre-patch launches, the season ends, so this achievement won’t be available anymore. You also won’t be able to get the Draconic title or the Infinite Armoredon mount.



If you’re still eager for WoW’s impending pre-patch, check out our handy guide to Warbands, find out how to play early access, or read up on Blizzard’s latest content roadmap for The War Within.

