How to unlock and get to Argus in World of Warcraft

Argus is one of the most famous locations in the history of World of Warcraft, largely in part for its association with the finale of the Legion expansion. If you’re looking to head back to Argus to do content from World of Warcraft: Legion Patch 7.3, you’ll have to first unlock the zone via a quest chain that sends you through some of Legion’s introductory questlines.

If you’re looking to get to Argus on an alt, there’s a good chance you haven’t done the necessary prerequisite quests to get to the planet. Even if you’ve unlocked access to Argus on your main, you’ll have to complete the questline to gain access to the zone on each of your alts.

Unfortunately, unlike other endgame zones from previous expansions, Argus is still a bit of a pain to unlock. Here’s how to unlock Argus on each of your WoW characters.

All quests required to unlock Argus

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To start the process to get to Argus, you’ll first have to complete the Armies of Legionfall quest that begins with Archmage Khadgar at coordinates [66, 41] in the Broken Isles version of Dalaran. You may need to complete the opening introduction of the Legion expansion, as well as the quest “Uniting the Isles,” which can be picked up and completed at the city’s Violet Citadel. A hard-capped prerequisite of level 45 must be achieved by your characters to unlock the Legion endgame quests.

After beginning the Armies of Legionfall questline to gain access to the Broken Shore, you’ll have to complete the “Assault on the Broken Shore” scenario. If you’ve already completed the scenario on a different character, there will be a dialogue option available when speaking with Khadgar that allows you to skip the scenario and arrive at Deliverance Point on the Broken Shore.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After completing the brief Armies of Legionfall questline on the Broken Shore, return to Dalaran, where the quest “The Hand of Fate” will be waiting for you at the Violet Citadel. Following that questline to its end will bring you to the Vindicaar, which will depart from Azuremyst Isle to Argus at the quest chain’s conclusion, placing you on the surface of the distant planet.

If you’re ever making a return trip, Argus is easily accessible from Dalaran. A portal to the planet can be found in Krasus’ Landing near the Flight Master and Timewalking Vendor.