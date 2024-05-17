WoW character riding August Pheonix in Pandaria
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
How to start and complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix

Just a couple of kills.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: May 17, 2024 05:28 am

WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix lets revisit the Pandaren-themed expansion to level up a new character and collect transmog items. While you’re exploring Pandaria, you’ll take on unique quests like Strongarm Tactics.

Strongarm Tactics is a quest that starts and ends with General Nazgrim in The Jade Forest, and all you have to do is defeat four enemies—Master Engineer Cogswing, Gyro-Mechanic Lavenderp, Morgus Grimhatchet, and Corporal Jackson Silver. But like the Seal is Broken quest, it isn’t that straightforward to complete. Even though it might seem simple, it’s actually a bit complex. So, here’s how to start and complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix

How to start the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix

General Nazgrim location in The Jade Forest in MoP
General Nazgrim location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You start the Strongarm Tactics quest in Mists of Pandaria Remix after you complete the introductory questline and a couple of main campaign quests in The Jade Forest. This quest starts with General Nazgrim in a cave located at the coordinates 31.6, 21.8

How to complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix

Map of The Jade Forest, showing where are 4 enemies at
All enemies are near Gneral Nazgrim. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in Mists of Pandaria Remix, you have to slay four enemies—Master Engineer Cogswing, Gyro-Mechanic Lavenderp, Morgus Grimhatchet, and Corporal Jackson Silver. 

All these enemies are scattered around the nearby area in The Jade Forest ,but you have to push through heaps of regular enemies to get to them. You can find the boss enemies at these coordinates:

  • Master Engineer Cogswing: 30.2, 24.2
  • Gyro-Mechanic Lavenderp: 30.2, 24.2
  • Morgus Grimhatchet: 29.6, 23.2
  • Corporal Jackson Silver: 27.8, 23.0

After you take out all four enemies, head back to General Nazgrim and turn in the quest. This isn’t the end of the chain, and you still have other quests to complete if you’re aiming to fully clear the Jade Forest.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.