WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix lets revisit the Pandaren-themed expansion to level up a new character and collect transmog items. While you’re exploring Pandaria, you’ll take on unique quests like Strongarm Tactics.

Strongarm Tactics is a quest that starts and ends with General Nazgrim in The Jade Forest, and all you have to do is defeat four enemies—Master Engineer Cogswing, Gyro-Mechanic Lavenderp, Morgus Grimhatchet, and Corporal Jackson Silver. But like the Seal is Broken quest, it isn’t that straightforward to complete. Even though it might seem simple, it’s actually a bit complex. So, here’s how to start and complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix.

How to start the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix

General Nazgrim location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You start the Strongarm Tactics quest in Mists of Pandaria Remix after you complete the introductory questline and a couple of main campaign quests in The Jade Forest. This quest starts with General Nazgrim in a cave located at the coordinates 31.6, 21.8.

How to complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix

All enemies are near Gneral Nazgrim. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in Mists of Pandaria Remix, you have to slay four enemies—Master Engineer Cogswing, Gyro-Mechanic Lavenderp, Morgus Grimhatchet, and Corporal Jackson Silver.

All these enemies are scattered around the nearby area in The Jade Forest ,but you have to push through heaps of regular enemies to get to them. You can find the boss enemies at these coordinates:

Master Engineer Cogswing: 30.2, 24.2

30.2, 24.2 Gyro-Mechanic Lavenderp: 30.2, 24.2

30.2, 24.2 Morgus Grimhatchet: 29.6, 23.2

29.6, 23.2 Corporal Jackson Silver: 27.8, 23.0

After you take out all four enemies, head back to General Nazgrim and turn in the quest. This isn’t the end of the chain, and you still have other quests to complete if you’re aiming to fully clear the Jade Forest.

