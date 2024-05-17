The Seal is Broken is part of the main quest chain in WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix, but many fans are struggling to complete it.

This quest starts and ends with Lorewalker Cho, and you have to seal 12 Sha Fissures and get rid of the Sha of Doubt. If you didn’t know, the Sha of Doubt is that big shadowy creature near you in the Jade Forest. Here’s how to start and complete The Seal is Broken quest in WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria.

How to start The Seal is Broken quest in WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria

Lorewalker Cho location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can start The Seal is Broken quest by talking to Lorewalker Cho in The Jade Forest at coordinates 44.6, 67.0 after you’ve completed Last Piece of the Puzzle. After you’ve accepted the quest, talk to Mishi, Lorewalker’s Cho Companion, who’s next to him, and say “Let’s do this, Mishi!” This turns Mishi into a big serpent dragon you can ride, and it starts circling around the Sha of Doubt.

How to complete The Seal is Broken quest in WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria

You need to seal 12 Sha Fissures by using the ability from your interface (it should be bound to the 1 key) on black and white smoking circles around the Sha of Doubt. In total, you have to seal 12 Sha Fissures, and Mishi continues circling around Sha of Doubt until you’ve completed the quest. There’s plenty of time do it, and even if you don’t get them all in one go, you can always go back around.

When you’re done, meet Lorewalker Cho at coordinates 49.2, 61.4 to turn in the quest.

Rewards for completing The Seal is Broken quest in WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria

After you turn in the quest, you get the following:

13 gold and 74 silver

480 experience

While you’re exploring Pandaria in Mists of Pandaria Remix, I recommend you farm some world drop mounts and try to get the Astral Cloud Serpent too.

