How to obtain the Astral Cloud Serpent mount in World of Warcraft

The Astral Cloud Serpent is one of the rarest mounts in World of Warcraft, largely due to its relatively low drop rate. While the process behind obtaining the mount isn’t necessarily difficult, farming for it can get tedious at times with how unbelievably low of a chance you have of receiving it.

Running the Mogu’shan Vaults raid and taking down Elegon, the source of (and model for) the mount, is a straightforward task. The raid is nearly 10 years old and every enemy is relatively easy to defeat. Thankfully, the only difficult factor that goes into obtaining the Astral Cloud Serpent for yourself is raw luck. If you invest enough time and attempt the raid enough times, the mount could eventually be yours.

Here’s how to get World of Warcraft’s Astral Cloud Serpent for yourself.

Clearing the Mogu’shan Vaults

The Astral Cloud Serpent drops off Elegon, the fifth boss of the Mogu’shan Vaults raid. The mount is part of Elegon’s loot table on both Normal and Heroic difficulties. Since Elegon is the fifth boss of the Vaults, you don’t need to clear the entire raid to have a chance at the mount.

The entrance to the Mogu’shan Vaults can be found southwest of Zouchin Village in Kun-Lai Summit. You’ll want to take a portal to the Jade Forest from your faction’s capital and fly to Zouchin Village to reach the raid in the shortest amount of time.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once inside, run the raid as you normally would until you reach Elegon. Mogu’shan Vaults is an incredibly linear instance, so don’t worry about any diverting paths that might take you away from your end goal. Plus, with the raid being nearly a decade old, it’s easy to clear and every enemy will fall over in one or two hits from a well-geared max-level character.

Related: Easiest mounts to farm in World of Warcraft

Elegon, the fifth boss, can be found in the Engine of Nalak’Sha portion of the instance. When you arrive there, you can start the Elegon encounter by speaking with Lorewalker Cho, who’s followed you through the raid up until this point. After a short amount of dialogue, Elegon will spawn and you’ll be able to try to down the boss for a chance at the mount. Upon your eventual victory, an ethereal cache will drop in front of the boss’ platform. Open it and hope for the best.

What is the drop rate for the Astral Cloud Serpent?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The drop rate of the Astral Cloud Serpent is incredibly low. The mount has anywhere between a one and four percent chance to drop off Elegon, according to WoW coverage site and database Wowhead. Keep in mind that the drop chance will always be low from run to run and that you won’t be guaranteed to snag the Astral Cloud Serpent just by running it over 100 times. It could theoretically take players several hundred attempts before the mount falls into their hands.