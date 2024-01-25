How to start and complete the Flight of the Dragons quest in WoW Dragonflight

Dragons flying in front of Amirdrassil
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Flight of the Dragons world quest is back in rotation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. But many players aren’t sure how to start and complete this quest.

It’s available in the Emerald Dream. Since it’s a world quest, you can’t always complete it, but it will be in rotation after the reset. Flight of the Dragons shouldn’t take long, especially if you know exactly how to do it. Here’s how to start and complete the Flight of the Dragons quest in WoW Dragonflight

How to start the Flight of the Dragons quest in WoW Dragonflight

Map of the Emerald Dream, showing the exact location
Flight of the Dragons quest is a world quest near Amirdrassil. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can start this quest by going to the Emerald Dream and flying to the very north with your Dragonriding or regular mount. Fly to the area in front of the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid, and it will automatically start. The exact coordinates are 33, 30.

Green dragon standing in the Emerald Dream
You can ride your Dragonriding drake or green dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once in the area, jump on your favorite Dragonriding mount or ride on the back of a green after you talk to an NPC standing at a ledge at 35.20 35.11 coordinates.

How to complete the Flight of the Dragons quest in WoW Dragonflight

WoW chracter flying in the Emerald Dream
You need to take down 15 red dragons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have two ways to solve this quest. It depends if you’re riding your Dragonriding drake or the NPC one. If you chose your Dragonriding drake, your goal is to fly through red dragons above Amirdrassil. You can find them at 33, 30 coordinates.

If you decide to ride on the green drake’s back, you need to shoot Dream Bolts at red dragons. When you hop on this drake, you get a new interface and an ability called Dream Bolt. It has a short cooldown and you don’t have to be in front of red dragons to hit them. 

Hit 15 red dragons, and you’ll immediately get your reward.

Rewards for completing the Flight of the Dragons quest in WoW Dragonflight

  • 75 reputation with the Dream Wardens
  • 11 Flightstones
  • 35 Dragon Isles Supplies

