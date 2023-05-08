How to start and complete the Ambergrease quest in WoW Dragonflight

As a part of the Dragon Isles, Zaralek Cavern has a wide variety of activities to offer in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, from Sniffenseeking to Snail Races and similar world quests. One of the quests that seems to be demanding to follow is the Ambergrease quest as it has multiple steps and not-so-clear instructions.

The Ambergrease quest is a world quest in Zaralek Cavern that has a couple of steps and it will award you reputation with Loamm Niffen and a piece of Adventurer gear you can later upgrade with Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. This type of gear can be upgraded up to level 411 and it’s a great way to gear up alts if Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

So, here’s how you can start and complete the Ambergrease quests in only a few quick steps.

How do you start the Ambergrease quest in WoW Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Since Ambergrease is yet another Loamm Niffen quest in Zaralek Cavern, all you need to do to start this quest is head to Zaralek Cavern to 44.34, 76,88 coordinates and meet with Maggrul. Once there, he’ll ask you to choose one of the three snails in front of him. Choose any of the three snails and head to the nearby area to find Ambergrease.

How do you complete the Ambergrease quest in Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach Maggrul and choose any of the three snails, you need to lead the snail to the Tasty Mushrooms. When you approach the Tasty Mushroom, your snail will start to feast and when done, it will leave Ambergrease behind. Click on the item to collect it.

Rinse and repeat this process for five times in the nearby area and before you know it, you’ll get your Loamm Niffen reputation and Adventurer piece of gear that you can upgrade in Loamm up to level 411.