One of World of Warcraft’s traditions with each new expansion is to introduce a new set of Hemet Nesingwary quests. Now that Mists of Pandaria Remix is active, it’s time to visit (revisit) good old Hemet again.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to start and complete Nesingwary’s Safari in WoW MoP Remix.

Where to start Nesingwary’s Safari in WoW MoP Remix

Nesingwary’s Safari Map Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start the Hemet Nesingwary quest chain in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix in Valley of the Four Winds, at Nesingwary’s Safari on the southwest edge of the map (coordinates 16, 82). You can start the questline as soon as level 15, but we recommend you follow the natural quest progression and start it at around level 35 because it will make things a lot easier.

We also highly recommend you do the quests in a group. Even though the entire quest chain can be completed solo, it takes a long time to kill and loot all the beasts if you’re on your own. Seriously, these are some of those notorious “Kill 10 X” quests WoW is known for—only you have to do six of them in a row.

All Nesingwary’s Safari quests in WoW MoP Remix

Ready to murder some beasts? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the Nesingwary’s Safari quests in order:

Mushan Mastery (Kill 15 Dustback Mushans)

(Kill 15 Dustback Mushans) Stalker Mastery (Kill 15 Gorge Stalkers)

(Kill 15 Gorge Stalkers) Mushan Mastery: Darkhide (Kill Darkhide and collect its head)

(Kill Darkhide and collect its head) Fox Mastery (Kill 15 Sly Foxes)

(Kill 15 Sly Foxes) Tortoise Mastery (Collect five Intact Tortoise Shells)

(Collect five Intact Tortoise Shells) Parental Mastery (Rescue Hemet Nesingwary Jr.)

None of the quests are difficult, and they all take place near the Nesingwary’s Safari. The only problem is they just take longer if you’re not doing them at a party.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more