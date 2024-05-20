WoW characters and rewards from MoP Remix
How to start and complete the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix

Just another Hemet Nesingwary quest.
Parental Mastery seems like a regular defeat-an-enemy quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, but it’s actually more complex than that.

Valley of the Four Winds is packed full of confusing quests like Barreling Along and Muddy Water. While you’re questing in Nesigwary’s Safari, Hemet Nesingwary Jr. will ask you to destroy Torjar’s Bane. This enemy is well-hidden, and you’ll need at least someone to help you take it out. Here’s how to start and complete the Parental Mastery quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix

How to start the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix

Map of Valley of the Four Winds, showing where to find Hemet Nesignwary.
Hemet Nesignwary location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can start the Parental Mastery quest by talking to Hemet Nesingwary in the southwest of Valley of the Four Winds at coordinates 16, 82. Before you can accept this quest, make sure you complete:

  • Knocking on the Door
  • Clear the Way
  • Barrels, Man
  • The Fanciest Water
  • Cleaning House
  • Stemming the Swarm
  • Evacuation Orders
  • The Hidden Master
  • Unyielding Fists: Trial of Bamboo
  • They Will Be Mist
  • Fog Wards
  • Tenderpaw By Name, Tender Paw By Reputation
  • Unyielding Fists: Trial of Wood
  • A Taste For Eggs
  • Unyielding Fists: Trial of Stone
  • Training and Discipline
  • Mushan Mastery
  • Stalker Mastery
  • Mushan Mastery: Darkhide
  • Fox Mastery
  • Tortoise Mastery

How to complete the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix

Complete the Parental Mastery quest by entering the body of water at coordinates 20, 74 and defeating the enemy. When you near the lake, fly or swim straight down until you reach a cave and then walk up to Hemet Nesingwary Jr. Talk to him and use the “Try to shake Hemet.” dialogue option to spawn the monster—Torjar’s Bane.

This is an elite NPC that deals a lot of damage, and make sure to use your spell-interrupting abilities. Besides that, aim to kite this enemy because there’s plenty of room in the cave. Turn in the quest to Hemet Nesigwary at coordinates 16, 82.

