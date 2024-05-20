How to start and complete the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix

Parental Mastery seems like a regular defeat-an-enemy quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, but it’s actually more complex than that.

Valley of the Four Winds is packed full of confusing quests like Barreling Along and Muddy Water. While you’re questing in Nesigwary’s Safari, Hemet Nesingwary Jr. will ask you to destroy Torjar’s Bane. This enemy is well-hidden, and you’ll need at least someone to help you take it out. Here’s how to start and complete the Parental Mastery quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix.

How to start the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix

Hemet Nesignwary location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can start the Parental Mastery quest by talking to Hemet Nesingwary in the southwest of Valley of the Four Winds at coordinates 16, 82. Before you can accept this quest, make sure you complete:

Knocking on the Door

Clear the Way

Barrels, Man

The Fanciest Water

Cleaning House

Stemming the Swarm

Evacuation Orders

The Hidden Master

Unyielding Fists: Trial of Bamboo

They Will Be Mist

Fog Wards

Tenderpaw By Name, Tender Paw By Reputation

Unyielding Fists: Trial of Wood

A Taste For Eggs

Unyielding Fists: Trial of Stone

Training and Discipline

Mushan Mastery

Stalker Mastery

Mushan Mastery: Darkhide

Fox Mastery

Tortoise Mastery

How to complete the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix

Complete the Parental Mastery quest by entering the body of water at coordinates 20, 74 and defeating the enemy. When you near the lake, fly or swim straight down until you reach a cave and then walk up to Hemet Nesingwary Jr. Talk to him and use the “Try to shake Hemet.” dialogue option to spawn the monster—Torjar’s Bane.

This is an elite NPC that deals a lot of damage, and make sure to use your spell-interrupting abilities. Besides that, aim to kite this enemy because there’s plenty of room in the cave. Turn in the quest to Hemet Nesigwary at coordinates 16, 82.

