How to start and complete the Barreling Along quest in WoW MoP Remix

Barreling Along is one of World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix quests that starts and ends in Valley of the Four Winds.

Recommended Videos

Mudmug is the most important NPC in this quest. You have to extort him to Halfhill without getting separated from him. Mudmug can be easily found in Valley of the Four Winds because he’s holding three big barrels. Don’t worry, he won’t ask you to carry any—just escort him to Halfhill. Here’s how to start and complete the Barreling Along quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix.

How to start the Barreling Along quest in WoW MoP Remix

You start the Barreling Along quest by talking to Mudmug at coordinates 68, 43. Remember, you have to escort Mudmug all the way to Halfhill. If you lose him or accidentally fly into the air, you can abandon the quest and find him at coordinates 53, 33.

How to complete the Barreling Along quest in WoW MoP Remix

Chen Stormstout location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Barreling Along quest is straightforward. All you have to do is escort Mudmug back to Halfhill. Unfortunately, he’s weighed down by three big barrels, making him slow. Just follow Mudmug, and don’t rush ahead of him. If you mount up with a flying mount, this will reset the quest progress, and you’ll have to find Mudmug again.

The quest automatically updates when you enter Halfhill and approach Chen Stormstout at coordinates 54, 49. Talk to Chen when you arrive at the village and turn in the quest.

While you’re in the Valley of the Four Spirits, make sure to visit Rumbling Terrace and defeat Galleon in an attempt to get the Son of Galleon mount.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more