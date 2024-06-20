Xbox confirms return to Gamescom with huge games in tow, while PlayStation skips out

After skipping Gamescom last year, Xbox will be back at the show with a huge presence and lots of games from its various publishers.

Not only will the company be bringing Xbox Game Studios titles such as Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Towerborne, but some of the most anticipated titles from both Blizzard Entertainment and Bethesda, too.

Diablo’s new class will likely be shown. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard will be there under the Xbox banner with titles like Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, Overwatch 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, and World of Warcraft: The War Within, while Bethesda will be bringing the latest for Fallout 76.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch to our European community at gamescom,” said Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s wonderful to be able to travel to Cologne alongside some of our talented developers so that we can gather with players and celebrate the special connections that continue to be forged within our universes together.”

Meanwhile, Xbox’s main competitor PlayStation will be skipping Gamescom again this year, according to a report by Eurogamer. They will join Nintendo as the other of the big three not attending the event in Germany, leaving Xbox on its own to showcase upcoming titles.

“We currently have no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024,” Sony said in a statement to Eurogamer.

Recently, Sony hosted a State of Play to show off upcoming PS5 games including Astro Bot and Concord, while Nintendo also had its own Direct to show games such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. With no Gamescom showcase, it could be a while before PlayStation or Nintendo host another showing of new titles.

Gamescom 2024 will take place from Aug. 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

