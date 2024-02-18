How to start and complete Mythology of the Titans in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Mythology of the Titans is an Alliance-only quest in World of Warcraft Classic that takes place inside the Library wing of the Scarlet Monastery. It requires players to dive into the Monastery and find a copy of a book for the Explorers League in Ironforge. Thankfully, it’s one of the more straightforward, single-objective quests found inside the Scarlet Monastery.

Mythology of the Titans requires level 28 to start and can be picked up from a quest giver known as Librarian Mae Paledust inside the Hall of Explorers in Ironforge. Here’s how to start and complete Mythology of the Titans in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Mythology of the Titans location in Scarlet Monastery Library

This dwarven woman starts Mythology of the Titans in Ironforge’s Hall of Explorers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The copy of Mythology of the Titans that Mae Paledust has you seek out can be found in the Scarlet Monastery’s Library wing, in the room just before the Athenaeum.

After exiting the Gallery of Treasures section of the Library, you’ll enter a corridor that contains several rooms. On the left side of the first room, you should notice a large blue textbook lying on the ground between two benches. Right-click or hover over it, and you will notice it is the copy of Mythology of the Titans you’re after. Loot the book and add it to your inventory to get credit for the quest.

After a player in your party loots it, the book will despawn. Do not worry, as Mythology of the Titans has a 20-30-second respawn rate, allowing everyone in your party who is on the quest to get credit for it.

Mythology of the Titans is picked up right before the Arcanist Doan boss fight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You might as well continue on in the Scarlet Monastery Library and defeat Arcanist Doan at the end of the dungeon. After completing the Library wing, you are free to head back to Ironforge and turn in your copy of Mythology of the Titans to Mae Paledust. She will reward you with a necklace called the Explorers’ League Commendation, which yields +6 to your Stamina and Spirit stats.