How to start and complete Beginning Impositions in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 has introduced one of the most comprehensive updates any class has ever received. Warlocks have been given a full-blown quest line that exposes all races of the game to the dark arts, as well as gives the class’ famous demonic pets some updated looks.

Dragonflight’s new Warlock-focused quest line is available to all races (except Dracthyr), and can be accessed as soon as you log into your Warlock, provided they’re at least level 30. The quest chain revolves around the journey toward unlocking a new customization for your Imp and appropriately begins with the quest titled “Beginning Impositions.”

Here’s how to start that quest and get the chain rolling.

How to start WoW’s new Warlock quest chain in Patch 10.1.5

Upon logging into your Warlock character, check your mailbox to receive a letter from the Postmaster, which will contain a quest prompt that starts “A Dark Summons.” The quest will point you in the direction of Madam Shadow’s assistant, Phineas, who will personally transport you to the Darkmoon Faire in your quest for more power (and those sweet demon customizations).

Speak with Assistant Phineas in either the Mage Quarter of Stormwind or Orgrimmar’s Cleft of Shadow to complete A Dark Summons and start progressing the next part of the quest chain, which is “Beginning Impositions.” The quest will have you ride in Madam Shadow’s stagecoach to the Darkmoon Faire, where you’ll meet with the fabled Warlock trainer herself at coordinates [47, 79] in the fairgrounds.

Once there, you can speak with Madam Shadow to progress the quest line. And after about a dozen quests (approximately one hour of playtime), you’ll be rewarded with the Fiend customization for your Imp at the conclusion of the chain.

