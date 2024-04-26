How to start and complete A Burning Path Through Time in WoW Dragonflight season 4

WoW Dragonflight’s fourth and final season is live, and thankfully for players, the launch of the season lines up perfectly with a Timewalking week, meaning it’s super easy to get your hands on some extra gear.

This week’s Timewalking quest is A Burning Path Through Time, which aptly celebrates WoW’s first expansion, The Burning Crusade, by scaling dungeons from 2007 up to the difficulty standards of modern WoW. Completing A Burning Path Through Time, which asks you to run just five Timewalking dungeons, will grant you a piece of epic-quality raid gear from Dragonflight’s fourth season.

Here’s how to start and complete A Burning Path Through Time as part of the first week of WoW Dragonflight season four.

WoW Dragonflight season four: Burning Crusade Timewalking quest guide

A Burning Path Through Time can be started at Kazra, the “One Tough Drakonid” located near the central fountain in Valdrakken at coordinates [49,60]. Alternatively, you can pick up the quest from your adventure guide (formerly known as the dungeon journal) by pressing the Shift-J hotkey.

Kazra has been the go-to weekly questgiver throughout all of Dragonflight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Burning Path Through Time will task you with completing five dungeons during the Burning Crusade Timewalking event.

On average, completing five Timewalking dungeons takes about 90 minutes if you include longer queue times for DPS players. If you get lucky and find a group that’s willing to run all five dungeons in quick succession, you can wrap up the quest in a little under an hour.

Upon finishing your five Burning Crusade Timewalking dungeons, you’ll need to head back to Kazra in Valdrakken to turn in the quest. Completing the quest will give you a piece of item level 493 raid gear that’s up-to-date with Dragonflight season four. Since the Burning Crusade Timewalking event lines up simultaneously with the Vault of the Incarnates on the Awakened raid schedule, you’ll receive a piece of gear from that raid upon completing the quest.

A Burning Path Through Time will be available as part of the Burning Crusade Timewalking weekly event, which will last until April 30.

