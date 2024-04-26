How to quickly gear up with Timewarped Badges in WoW Dragonflight season 4

The final season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight has arrived, and players have one last chance to gear up before the game transitions into the next expansion, The War Within.

Season four of Dragonflight brings back all of the dungeons from the expansion into the Mythic+ pool, while each of the raids from Dragonflight will offer increased rewards on a week-by-week rotating basis.

But before you start to farm dungeons and raids in the new season, you’re going to want to gear up, and one of the easiest ways to catch up with the gearing curve in season four is to use Timewarped Badges, the currency you earn for completing Timewalking dungeons. Here’s how to use Timewarped Badges to your advantage in WoW Dragonflight season four.

How to earn Timewarped Badges in WoW Dragonflight season four

In Dragonflight season four, the item level of gear that can be obtained through Timewarped Badges is 450, which is a solid starting point for fresh level 70 characters, or characters who haven’t been active since some of Dragonflight’s earlier seasons. We recommend running Timewalking dungeons to get your characters up to speed before entering Mythic+ dungeons in season four. Don’t forget to also pick up the Burning Path through Time quest from Kazra in Valdrakken (or the adventure journal) as it will give you an extra piece of item level 493 gear.

The first week of Dragonflight season four coincides with a Burning Crusade Timewalking week, meaning you can run dungeons from WoW’s first expansion and earn Timewarped Badges for your efforts. Each dungeon grants about 25 Timewarped Badges, which is enough to buy one piece of gear from the Timewalking vendor in Shattrath City.

Cupri, the Timewalking vendor in Shattrath, can be found on the upper level of the city’s inner ring when the event is active. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where is the Timewalking vendor in Shattrath City?

The Shattrath City Timewalking vendor is a Human woman named Cupri who can be found on the upper level of the Terrace of Light at coordinates [54.56, 38.53] in Shattrath City. Cupri will only be active in Shattrath while the Burning Crusade Timewalking event is active in WoW, so you’ll have until April 30 to take advantage of her presence.

The next Timewalking event won’t be available in WoW until May 14, when the Wrath of the Lich King expansion is the benefactor of the throwback system and the Timewalking vendor will move to Dalaran in the Crystalsong Forest.

