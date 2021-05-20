How to get flying in World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic

World of Warcraft’s first expansion, Burning Crusade, introduced players to an entirely new continent in 2007 with Outland. It also gave them the ability to fly through all of its zones.

Flying wasn’t available in World of Warcraft Classic. But once players hit level 70 in TBC Classic, they’ll quickly be able to take to the skies as long as they have the financial means to do so.

There are no requirements for flying in TBC other than being level 70 and having the proper amount of gold.

There are two levels of flying mount training in TBC: Normal and Epic.

Normal flying will give you all of the vertical mobility that you’ll want in Outland, but your movement speed will only be increased by 60 percent. This means that someone with a maximum level riding mount from Classic will be faster than you if you’re traveling in a straight line.

Training for normal flying costs 800 gold and a mount for it will cost another 100 gold.

Epic flying is where things get serious with an air speed of 280 percent above unmounted running speed. Epic flying mounts will still only give you +100 percent speed when they’re grounded, though.

If you’re looking to take to the sky and be as fast as possible, training will cost 5,000 gold, and the mount will cost you another 1,000 gold.

Since this effort is so gold intensive, many players have already started saving gold in preparation for the release of TBC Classic on June 1.

Players will be able to train flying and purchase mounts in Shadowmoon Valley. This is a change from when TBC was originally released. On launch in 2007, flying was learned in Hellfire Penninsula at Thrallmar and Honor Hold for the Horde and Alliance, respectively.

That was changed to Shadowmoon Valley in a later patch and Blizzard is using that for TBC Classic.

Alliance will learn flying from the NPC Ilsa Blusterbrew at Wildhammer Stronghold. Right by her, players can purchase their mounts from Brunn Flamebeard.

Horde players train flying from Olrokk in Shadowmoon Village and they can buy mounts from Dama Wildmane in the same area.