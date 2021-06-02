How to enter the Blood Furnace in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic

The Blood Furnace is one of the first dungeons players can enter in World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic. But the Blood Furnace can be a little tough to locate if you aren’t familiar with the layout of Hellfire Citadel.

Here’s how to reach the dungeon with ease just in case its entrance eludes you.

Like all other dungeons in Hellfire Peninsula, the Blood Furnace is located in Hellfire Citadel, a large complex in the middle of the zone that serves as one of its major content hubs. Hellfire Citadel can easily be reached from either Thrallmar or Honor Hold since there are several bridges that will take you up to the ramparts.

But the Blood Furnace differs from other dungeons in Hellfire Citadel since it doesn’t require you to head up the bridges to reach the entrance. Instead, you’ll need to get up on the ramparts by way of an alternate entrance on the south side of the citadel called the “Southern Rampart.” The coordinates for this side entrance are (46,58).

Upon reaching the Southern Rampart, you’ll need to walk across it until you eventually reach a small tower about halfway across the rampart. From there, make a left turn and keep walking until you eventually cross the stone bridge and reach the entrance to the Blood Furnace. The precise coordinates of the Blood Furnace’s entrance are (46,51).