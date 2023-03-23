How to repair Broken Waygate in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 has introduced players to the Zskera Vault, a new solo instance that has already become immensely important for character progression. After first encountering the Zskera Vaults, players can gather keys and run the dungeon-like experience in order to fill out their Onyx Annulet and find further items, gear, and even mounts.

As players venture around the Zskera Vault, you may notice several broken waygates. Throughout the Dragonflight expansion, players have had the opportunity to open up waygates around the Dragon Isles that drastically decrease their travel time. Upon seeing these broken waygates, players were immediately curious if the ruins could be repaired, and if so where the waygates would lead.

Thankfully, players have since discovered an item that can repair these waygates and lead players to hidden rooms within the Zskera Vault. If you are hoping to uncover this secret, this is everything you need to do.

How to repair the Broken Waygate in WoW Dragonflight

In order to repair the broken waygate in the Zskera Vaults, players will need to find an item called Neltharion’s Toolkit. Aside from the usual Primordial Stones, players will be able to find tons of unique items and reagents throughout the Zskera Vaults.

Loot within the Zskera Vaults is completely randomized with each run, so it is impossible to pinpoint exactly where Neltharion’s Toolkit will spawn. Multiple players have reported finding the item on the ground floor, so ensure to clear these sections of the Vault and open any locked doors here first.

Image via Blizzard

After acquiring Neltharion’s Toolkit, players can finally interact with the broken waygate. Once the waygate has been repaired, players will be transported to a secret room in the Zskera Vault. Inside the room, players may find Primordial Fragments, Elemental Overflow, and a Renewed Proto-Drake customization option.

Players have also reported that Neltharion’s Toolkit can be used to fix broken waygates outside of the Zskera Vault. If you stumble across any similarly broken structures while venturing around the Dragon Isles, be sure to try using your new tool kit.