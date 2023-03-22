World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 shipped on March 21, opening the doors to numerous new quests and activities for the Champions of Azeroth. After weeks of grinding endgame content, WoW players finally have the chance to dive into new areas, tasks, world quests, and more.

The update opened the doors to the Forbidden Reach. The new area is the main objective for all max-level players who were eager to embark on new journeys and complete fresh missions in Dragonflight.

The Forbidden Reach will keep WoW players busy for a while. The area has many different things to take care of, from daily quests, to exploring Zskera Vaults, upgrading characters with Primordial Stones, and more.

One of the new activities in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is Trial of Storms, a world level very similar to the Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements. It’s a weekly activity, meaning that you can complete it once every week.

It’s more than worth getting yourself interested in the Trial of Storms since it’s the only chance to get your hands on a Storm-Bound Chest with tons of precious loot inside.

How to open the Storm-Bound Chest in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To open the Storm-Bound Chest, Dragonflight players simply need to complete the Trial of Storms.

There are four different stages of the trial. The first one is simply a countdown before the event begins. In the second one, you will have to defeat mobs in order to stack Elemental Charges, which are needed to charge the lighting rods that will appear nearby. Once you’ve done that, you will need to complete the Charged Drake. Afterward, you will be able to loot the Chest of Storms, which is the fourth and final stage of the Trial.

What loot is available from the Storm-Bound Chest in WoW Dragonflight

Once you open the Storm-Bound Chest, you will be awarded a handful of different items.