How to get your Flight Master’s License in WoW Cataclysm Classic

In World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic, the ability to use your flying mounts has now come to all aspects of the game.

Deathwing’s breaking of the world has made it so that players can now explore the entirely reforged version of Azeroth via their flying mounts, which were previously unable to be used on WoW’s two original continents—Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms—before the new Classic expansion.

Previously, flying had been limited to zones from only Outland and Northrend, the continents from the game’s first two expansions. But with the Cataclysm update, you can take your flying mounts all across Azeroth without any boundaries.

To access unlimited flying in Cataclysm Classic, you’ll need a special ability known as the “Flight Master’s License.” This passive effect allows you to freely use your flying mounts throughout the entire game.

Here’s how to unlock the Flight Master’s License in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

How to train old world flying in WoW Cataclysm Classic

The Flight Master’s License allows you to use your flying mounts in old-world Azeroth zones, and you can purchase it from any Flying Trainer. You must have Expert Riding trained up to a skill level of 225 to be eligible for a Flight Master’s License.

All Flying Trainers across Azeroth offer the Flight Master’s License, but the two most accessible ones you can get it from are Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind City and Maztha in Orgrimmar, depending on your faction.

Flying is an extremely valuable and convenient skill to train in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flying Trainer locations in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Maztha, Orgrimmar (Upper Valley of Strength) [49, 60]

Bralla Cloudwing, Stormwind City (Gryphon Roost) [70, 73]

Thankfully for players, getting your Flight Master’s License is much cheaper than training some of the higher levels of flying in Cataclysm. While maxing out your flying skill through the Artisan and Master levels will cost you upwards of 10,000 gold, getting your Flight Master’s License is only going to run you a few hundred gold, including the cost of training.

