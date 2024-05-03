How to transmog gear in WoW Cataclysm Classic

The World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic pre-patch has arrived, and with it, one of the most famous features ever added to WoW, transmogrification, has come to Classic.

Recommended Videos

Originally, transmog wasn’t added to WoW until the final patch of Cataclysm, Patch 4.3. But with Classic, the feature is coming to the expansion off the rip, giving players access to the ability to switch their armor’s appearance even earlier than anticipated.

Here’s everything you need to know about the transmog system in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

Where are the transmog vendors in WoW Cataclysm Classic?

Ever since transmog was first introduced to WoW over 12 years ago, the transmogrifiers in the game’s capital cities have not moved. Horde and Alliance players who have transmogrified gear in retail WoW will be able to head to the same spots in Orgrimmar and Stormwind, respectively, and find the transmog stations waiting for them in Cataclysm Classic.

Orgrimmar’s transmog location can be found in the Drag, in between the Valley of Strength and Valley of Honor, while Stormwind’s transmog vendor is in the Canals, nestled between the Cathedral District and the ruins of the Park.

Orgrimmar, The Drag: [57, 64]

Stormwind City, The Canals: [50, 61]

Why transmog is easier in Classic than original WoW Cataclysm

Transmog collecting is one of the most fun ways to spend time in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cataclysm Classic also streamlines the transmog process by introducing the appearance collection tab ahead of schedule. Retail players should be familiar with the appearance tab as it automatically adds any appearance you collect out in the wild and banks it for future transmog uses.

In the past, you needed to hold onto transmog items in your bank (or Void Storage) for them to be transmogrifiable. But in Cataclysm Classic, the system is much easier to use. With this in mind, Void Storage will not be coming to Cataclysm Classic as Blizzard has deemed it obsolete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more