All changed and removed guild perks in WoW Cataclysm Classic

World of Warcraft Cataclysm was famous for bringing with it many changes to the game, including an overhaul of the open world, countless new quests in every zone, as well as new races for both of the game’s factions.

One of the most notable changes to the gameplay system of WoW during the Cataclysm expansion was guild perks—special traits that guilds could earn collectively by leveling up together. Some of these perks ranged from minor buffs to mount speed, honor point accrual, and others, but some guild perks were straight-up broken. And thankfully for some players, a handful of them won’t be returning for the WoW Cataclysm Classic re-release.

Additionally, Blizzard is changing some guild perks to make them more baseline and remove the necessity to join a fully leveled-up guild in Cataclysm Classic. In short, many of the guild-related mechanics you might remember from the original release of the game have been either removed or changed.

Which guild perks won’t be making a comeback in Cataclysm Classic?

Blizzard has made the executive decision to remove two former Cataclysm guild perks from the new version of the game: Cash Flow and Have Group, Will Travel.

Have Group, Will Travel

Summons all raid or party members to the caster’s current location.

Cash Flow

Each time you loot money from an enemy, an extra 10 percent is generated and deposited directly into your guild bank.

These two perks ultimately changed the way the game was played, making many parts of WoW notably easier simply by being in a guild, so it makes sense they’ve been removed from the re-release. Have Group, Will Travel was a particularly broken perk that made summoning stones completely obsolete and allowed you to immediately summon your entire raid to a desired location. This perk was ultimately removed from modern WoW after just one expansion as it got the axe during Mists of Pandaria, but the fact that it won’t even be making a comeback for Cataclysm Classic is definitely good news for many players.

Cataclysm Classic introduces the most quality-of-life changes out of any WoW Classic re-release to date. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“The two guild perks removed are better off dead,” one user on the Classic WoW subreddit said of the change. “Cash Flow was immediately abused back in the day via spam guilds and would be abused to Hell and back by bot guilds today. [Have Group, Will Travel] saves you a bit of time for raids vs using the stone, but also allows horrible PvP griefing.”

Are guild levels being removed in WoW Cataclysm Classic?

In the original version of Cataclysm, guilds could gain up to 25 levels, with a new perk coming at each of those levels. This made it a priority for many players who were searching for a guild at the time to join one that already had all 25 levels and perks unlocked.

In Cataclysm Classic, though, guilds will no longer gain levels, and many of the guild perks that you had to hunt for in a new guild are simply going to be streamlined and become default passive effects for all players, regardless of their guild status.

