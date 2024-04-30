What classes can Goblins be in WoW Cataclysm Classic?

One of the newest races introduced to World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is Goblins, who, after being a neutral, non-playable race throughout most of WoW’s early history, are joining the Horde in the new Classic expansion.

Goblins begin their adventure on the island of Kezan and are immediately affected by the arrival of Deathwing. When you make a new Goblin in Cataclysm, you’ll have access to nearly every class in WoW—with a couple of exceptions. But Blizzard was very generous with the number of classes that Goblin players have at their fingertips.

Here are all of the classes that Goblins can play as in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

What classes do Goblins have access to in WoW Cataclysm?

Goblins can play as eight different classes in WoW Cataclysm Classic. Almost every class in the game is available to them, except for Paladin and Druid. The full list of all Goblin classes in Cataclysm Classic can be found below.

All Goblin race/class combinations in Cataclysm

Warrior

Hunter

Mage

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Death Knight

Goblins have not received any updated race/class combinations in modern WoW. They have the same lineup of combinations as they did back when they first launched in Cataclysm. The only new addition Goblins received in terms of their class availability was the Monk class, but since that was added in Mists of Pandaria, it won’t be available to them when Cataclysm Classic launches.

