A goblin character in WoW riding a racial trike mount
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

What classes can Goblins be in WoW Cataclysm Classic?

Goblins are the Horde's newest addition in Cataclysm.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 12:02 pm

One of the newest races introduced to World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is Goblins, who, after being a neutral, non-playable race throughout most of WoW’s early history, are joining the Horde in the new Classic expansion.

Goblins begin their adventure on the island of Kezan and are immediately affected by the arrival of Deathwing. When you make a new Goblin in Cataclysm, you’ll have access to nearly every class in WoW—with a couple of exceptions. But Blizzard was very generous with the number of classes that Goblin players have at their fingertips. 

Here are all of the classes that Goblins can play as in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

What classes do Goblins have access to in WoW Cataclysm?

Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Goblins are moving away from their non-playable history in Cataclysm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Goblins can play as eight different classes in WoW Cataclysm Classic. Almost every class in the game is available to them, except for Paladin and Druid. The full list of all Goblin classes in Cataclysm Classic can be found below. 

All Goblin race/class combinations in Cataclysm 

  • Warrior
  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Shaman
  • Warlock
  • Death Knight

Goblins have not received any updated race/class combinations in modern WoW. They have the same lineup of combinations as they did back when they first launched in Cataclysm. The only new addition Goblins received in terms of their class availability was the Monk class, but since that was added in Mists of Pandaria, it won’t be available to them when Cataclysm Classic launches. 

Read Article All changed and removed guild perks in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Sinestra, the secret final boss of the Bastion of Twilight raid in WoW Cataclysm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All changed and removed guild perks in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 30, 2024
Read Article WoW The War Within might add a highly requested feature to ‘push the boundaries’ of Mythic+
Elemental in the Azure Vault, Dracthyr, and Vulpera
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW The War Within might add a highly requested feature to ‘push the boundaries’ of Mythic+
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The WoW addon apocalypse could be coming in Patch 10.2.7
Gnome fixing a helm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
The WoW addon apocalypse could be coming in Patch 10.2.7
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 30, 2024
