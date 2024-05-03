Where to train Archaeology in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Many of the features added in World of Warcraft Cataclysm are available to play with in the initial stages of the WoW Cataclysm Classic pre-patch, which is now live across the world.

The Cataclysm pre-patch brought with it the introduction of the game’s two freshest races, Worgen and Goblin, the addition of the widely beloved transmog system, and WoW’s newest secondary profession: Archaeology.

Archaeology allows players to explore dig sites across Azeroth and uncover countless rare artifacts from bygone ages. Through the use of surveying tools, you can dig up fossils and treasures, each of which has varying levels of rarity.

Here’s where to train Archaeology in WoW Cataclysm and start your journey with Classic’s newest profession.

All Archaeology Trainers in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Horde players can train Archaeology in the newly established Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horde Archaeology Trainers

Belloc Brightblade, Orgrimmar (Grommash Hold)

Adam Hossack, Undercity (Magic Quarter)

Otoh Greyhide, Thunder Bluff (Elder Rise)

Elynara, Silvermoon City (Royal Exchange)

Alliance Archaeology Trainers

Harrison Jones, Stormwind City (Stormwind Keep)

Doktor Professor Ironpants, Ironforge (Hall of Explorers)

Hammon the Jaded, Darnassus (Temple of the Moon)

Diya, the Exodar (Vault of Lights)

Neutral-site Archaeology Trainers

Boduro the Seeker, Shattrath City (Lower City)

Brita Bramblebrush, Dalaran (Legerdemain Lounge)

Archaeology has a reputation for being one of the grindiest professions in WoW history. But if you have time to devote yourself to it, you can make some decent gold and earn some achievements along the way. While there’s no real way to make serious gold or play the Auction House via Archaeology (in comparison to other time investments), the profession is a solid way to kill some time in Cataclysm Classic.

Archaeology is quite the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are 525 skill points associated with Archaeology, as there are with all professions as of the Cataclysm update. In comparison to other secondary professions like First Aid and Cooking, Archaeology is one of the most involved professions in the game, especially considering how it takes you over the entirety of the world to explore various dig sites. If you have a max-level character and are looking to explore the world that was broken by Deathwing as of the Cataclysm pre-patch, grinding out various Archaeology sites across Azeroth is one of the best ways to do it.

