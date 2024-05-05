All Justice Points vendors in WoW Cataclysm Classic

One of the best ways to gear up your characters in WoW Cataclysm Classic is by using Justice Points to purchase gear after completing PvE content.

Justice Points are earned by defeating dungeon bosses in Cataclysm. They were first introduced as a way to catch up on gear during the Wrath of the Lich King expansion and remain in the game as Classic WoW transitions over into a new era.

Gear that’s purchasable with Justice Points in Cataclysm Classic is equivalent to many rare (blue) quality dungeon drops and can cost anywhere between 950 and 2200 Justice Points, meaning you’ll need to do a fair amount of dungeon farming to add these pieces to your Cataclysm character’s loadout.

Here’s where you can find all of the Justice Points quartermasters and vendors in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

Alliance Justice Point vendor locations

The Justice and Valor quartermasters for Alliance players can be found in the newly renovated Old Town district of Stormwind City. The vendors, Magatha Silverton and Faldren Tillsdale, are inside the building known as the “Command Center,” the entrance to which can be found at coordinates [79, 68].

Horde Justice Points vendor locations

Jamus’Vaz, the Horde Justice Point quartermaster, is found above Grommash Hold in the new Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Horde’s Justice quartermaster is named Jamus’Vaz, and he can be a bit trickier to track down. Although he’s located in Grommash Hold, he is not found on the first level of the building where Garrosh Hellscream is. Instead, you’ll need to head up the ramp behind Grommash Hold and cross the bridge that’s located at coordinates [47, 65].

All the gear you can purchase with Justice Points in Cataclysm Classic requires a minimum level of 85 to equip, meaning you cannot get your hands on it until the expansion launches in full.

The level cap in Classic WoW will increase from 80 to 85 when Cataclysm transitions out of the pre-patch phase into the full-blown expansion launch on May 20.

