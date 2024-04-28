View of Shattrath City's Terrace of Light in WoW
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get to Shattrath City in World of Warcraft

It was WoW's first neutral city, and it's still worth visiting sometimes today.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 03:15 pm

One of the most legendary cities in all of World of Warcraft is Shattrath City, which was first introduced to the game during the game’s first expansion, The Burning Crusade, as the capital of the then-newest continent, Outland.

Shattrath City is most notable because it was the first true neutral city ever introduced in WoW. Back when it was first added to the game, the idea of the Horde and Alliance having a place where they could both mingle was unheard of, so the fact that all factions were welcome in Shattrath made it completely unique. 

Today, Shattrath isn’t visited all too often, but it still receives some heavy foot traffic from players looking to go back and farm old content from The Burning Crusade. Additionally, seasonal events like the Children’s Week holiday and the Timewalking dungeon event also bring many players back to Shattrath. Here’s how to get there for yourself. 

Where are the portals to Shattrath City for Alliance and Horde?

Shattrath City is one of the most easily accessible locations in all of WoW, especially after it became more streamlined to get there via portals. Both the Stormwind City (Alliance) and Orgrimmar (Horde) portal rooms have direct methods of transportation to Shattrath. The Alliance portal to Shattrath is on the northern side of the portal room next to the Caverns of Time portal, while the Horde portal is on the lower level of the Pathfinder’s Den. 

The Shattrath City and Caverns of Time Horde Orgrimmar portals in WoW
The Horde’s Shattrath portal can be found on the lower level of the Orgrimmar portal room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In WoW Classic, Shattrath is accessible by going through the Dark Portal in the Blasted Lands, then traveling the length of Hellfire Peninsula until you reach the zone where the city is located, the Terokkar Forest. 

Shattrath City is the home of the Timewalking vendor Cupri, who sells relatively strong pieces of gear for fresh max-level characters for 25 Timewarped Badges each. When The Burning Crusade Timewalking event is active, she can be found at coordinates [54.56, 38.53] in the city’s Terrace of Light.

