Where is the Dark Portal in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic?

The Dark Portal is one of the most iconic landmarks in all of World of Warcraft.

In The Burning Crusade: Classic, traveling through the Dark Portal is a necessity for all players to start the game’s latest expansion. If you want to engage in Burning Crusade content, you must first cross through the Dark Portal. Here’s how to find the portal in case you can’t locate it.

The Dark Portal is located in the Blasted Lands in the southeastern portion of the zone. After arriving in either Dreadmaul Hold or Nethergarde Keep (depending on your faction), you’ll need to walk all the way down to the southeast corner of the map until you reach a large, inland crater.

Either jump or walk into the crater and make your way toward the large, glowing green portal at its back-end. Walk through the portal, and within moments, you’ll find yourself in Hellfire Peninsula, ready to start your journey through Outland. To get back to Azeroth, you can always turn back through the Dark Portal at the very eastern tip of the Hellfire Peninsula and wind up back in the Blasted Lands.

The approximate coordinates for the Dark Portal (on the Azeroth side) are (58,58). Appropriately enough, you’ll need to be at least level 58 to cross through the portal and enter Outland.