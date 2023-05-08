How to get to Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible in WoW Dragonflight

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is the second raid in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Originally, this was Neltharion’s secret laboratory predominately used to conduct various experiments. But now, both the Dracthyr and the Primalists are seeking to claim the secrets dwelling inside.

This raid will feature nine unique bosses and it will officially open on May 9 for North American players and on May 10 for European players. Similar to Vault of the Incarnates, Aberrus will release three raid difficulties at the same time—Normal, Heroic, and Mythic. Players just looking to explore Aberrus on the Looking-for-Raid difficulty will have to wait a while longer to see the entire raid as the first wing opens on May 9 and the final wing on June 20.

If you don’t want to embarrass yourself on the raid night, here’s how you can get to Aberrus in Dragonflight.

How do you get to Aberrus in WoW Dragonflight?

Aberrus is located at the very north of Zaralek Cavern at 48.46 10.35 coordinates, to be perfectly exact. To get there, you’ll first need to get to Zaralek Cavern and you can do that by flying through the tunnels from the Dragon Isles at the following coordinates:

Zaralek Cavern entrance coordinates: 89, 29 located between Ohn’ahran Plains and Thaldraszus.

Old Loam tunnel coordinates: 36, 59 at the south of Ohn’ahran Plains.

Three-Falls Lookout coordinates: 19, 23 in the Azure Span

After you’ve found your way to Zaralek Cavern, hop on your Dragonriding drake and head to the Aberrus Approach at the very north of the map. There, at 48.46 10.35 coordinates you’ll find the entrance to the raid where you can finally deal with forgotten Neltharion’s experiments and the leader of the Sundered Flame—Scalecommander Sarkareth.