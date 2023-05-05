How to get Titan Training Matrix V in WoW Dragonflight

Titan Training Matrixes have been a crucial crafting reagent throughout WoW Dragonflight, especially for players looking to bulk up their items in the early stages of the gearing process.

While Titan Training Matrixes haven’t seen all too much use since the launch of Dragonflight, the game’s newest Titan Training Matrix could be a valuable tool in bringing returning or new players up to speed during the first few weeks of Patch 10.1. With the new patch, the latest version of the Titan Training Matrix can upgrade crafted pieces of gear up to item level 395, which should be a decent item level for new or returning players.

A Titan Training Matrix V can be crafted by Enchanters with 10 Chromatic Dust, one Vibrant Shard, and one Empowered Flightstone. You should be used to getting those first two reagents from disenchanting gear, but the Empowered Flightstone is a new item introduced in Patch 10.1—it can be purchased from Andoris in Valdrakken (coordinates [31, 61]) for 150 Flightstones.

Where to find Formula: Titan Training Matrix V

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The formula required to craft a Titan Training Matrix V drops from rare elite enemies in Zaralek Cavern. The drop chance is totally random, as is the rare from which it drops. You’re going to have to spend some time in the zone defeating all of its rare enemies to eventually get the formula for yourself.

Additionally, the formula for Titan Training Matrix V can be found in randomly-spawned treasures in Zaralek Cavern. Make sure to do a full sweep of the zone and check your minimap for treasure chests and rare spawns while hunting down the formula.