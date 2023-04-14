How to get the Swift Springstrider mount during WoW’s Noblegarden holiday

Noblegarden's mount can be yours, if you're willing to set aside some time to grind.

Noblegarden is live in World of Warcraft, and for a limited time, players have a chance at snagging the holiday’s associated achievements, pets, mounts, and other rewards.

Noblegarden has one mount available during its time frame: the Swift Springstrider. The mount shares a model with some of WoW’s Plainstriders, including the mount from the Love is in the Air event, the Swift Lovebird.

The Swift Springstrider is a “blandly-colored freak of nature,” according to the in-game mount journal, and frankly, Blizzard really nailed the description. This mount, although it’s a mark of prestige among collectors, is downright hideous. With an olive-grayish color scheme, as well as a face only its mother could love, the Swift Springstrider is not a particularly pretty mount. Just think of it as another tally mark on your quest to collect all of the mounts in WoW.

Here’s how to get the Swift Springstrider during WoW’s Noblegarden event.

How to get WoW’s Noblegarden mount, the Swift Springstrider

The Swift Springstrider mount is purchasable for 500 Noblegarden Chocolates, which can be found in Brightly Colored Eggs in WoW’ early-game leveling towns. Alliance players can collect eggs in Goldshire, Kharanos, Dolanaar, and Azure Watch, while Horde players can go on egg hunts in Razor Hill, Falconwing Square, Bloodhoof Village, and Brill.

Noblegarden Chocolates are a guaranteed drop out of Brightly Colored Eggs, meaning you’ll have to open 500 eggs to get the mount. We recommend heading to some of the less-populated zones to farm eggs to reduce competition, with Dolanaar and Brill being your best options depending on your faction.

In total, it should take you anywhere between five and seven hours of routinely farming Brightly Colored Eggs to have enough to purchase the Swift Springstrider.

Noblegarden is the last holiday until Brewfest that has a mount attached to it. For mount collectors, that means there’s a five-month gap between now and the next chance you’ll have at getting one of the game’s limited holiday mounts.