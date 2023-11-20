How to get the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff in WoW’s Pilgrim’s Bounty event

For this year’s Thanksgiving, Blizzard Entertainment has a special gift for you—Spirit of Sharing reputation buff that will increase your gains by 10 percent.

The Spirit of Sharing buff is only available during the Pilgrim’s Bounty Thanksgiving event in World of Warcraft. This event runs from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, and it’s a great way to speed up farming reputation with the Dream Wardens, the newly added faction in WoW Patch 10.2. Luckily for you, this year you won’t need to go back to Orgrimmar or Stormwind, and all your pilgrim business can be done on the Dragon Isles.

Here’s how you can get the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff in Dragonflight.

How to get the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff in WoW Dragonflight

The quest giver and the tables are near the flight path in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To get the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff, you need to start and complete the Sharing a Bountiful Feast quest. This quest starts from Bountiful Feast Hostess in Valdrakken at the 46.81, 64.12 coordinates.

Just next to her, you’ll find the feast tables, and you need to sit down at one of the feast tables and eat each and every bit of food you find there. To do so, sit down at each chair, eat the food using the new UI that will appear, and try all the food. Once you’ve tried them all and you feel stuffed, you’ll get the Spirit of Sharing buff. It’s important to note you also have to share the food to get the buff.

Here’s the list of food you need to eat and share to get the buff:

Cranberries

Pie

Sweet Potatoes

Stuffing

Turkey

This bit can’t be overstated, to get the buff, you have to eat each food five times and have five stacks, and only then will you get the Spirit of Sharing buff.

Can you get the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff in WoW Dragonflight more than once?

Pilgrim’s Bounty table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can get it as many times as you’d like. All you need to do is to go back to the table, and feast on the food once again.

Does the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff in WoW Dragonflight stack with the 19th Anniversary buff?

Yes, these Spirit of Sharing and the 19th Anniversary buff stack. Besides that, both buffs apply to the Dream Wardens reputation and if you use it smartly, you can easily max it out.