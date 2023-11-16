How to get experience and reputation buff in WoW’s 19th Anniversary event

Nov. 16 marks the beginning of World of Warcraft’s 19th Anniversary. Like every year, the event introduces additional activities every player can dive into if they’re keen on celebrating the 19th birthday of Blizzard Entertainment’s title, like a buff to experience and reputation.

WoW’s 19th Anniversary features a bunch of different events to participate in, which will come to an end on Dec. 7. These include Anniversary Event Questgiver called Chromie and a new Korrak’s Revenge Battleground, just to name a few. If you’re not exactly keen on new events but still want to enjoy the game, it’s best to at least use the buff to experience and reputation during the 19th Anniversary.

How big is the buff to experience and reputation on WoW’s 19th Anniversary?

The buff will make farming exp and reputation way easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answer to this question is relatively simple and is a small nod from the developers. This year, players are able to obtain 19 percent more reputation and experience with the buff, which is obviously related to the fact the game is celebrating its 19th birthday this November.

While it’s not much, it’s still a fair amount, especially if you’re looking to farm reputation or level up some of your characters quickly. With that in mind, it’s best to claim the buff as fast as possible, and fortunately, it’s an incredibly easy task.

How to claim experience and reputation buff in WoW’s 19th Anniversary?

To receive the buff yourself, you will have to follow a few simple steps. Simply log in to the game and head to the nearest mailbox. There, you should have a Celebration Package waiting for you. Once it’s used, your character will gain a 19 percent buff to experience and reputation.

The buff will last until the end of the event on Dec. 7.