Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight

This is one of the most grind-heavy achievements in Dragonflight.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:13 pm
A view of the western section of the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight, which features lush foliage and dragon-themed shrines.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scroll Hunter is one of the most grind-heavy World of Warcraft Dragonflight achievements needed to earn the meta-achievement “You Know How to Reach Me.” That achievement is awarded to players who complete every activity in the Forbidden Reach zone, and it is relatively infamous among the WoW player base for being one of the most time-consuming achievements introduced in Dragonflight

Recommended Videos

To get the Scroll Hunter achievement, you’ll need to collect 50 treasures from Sealed Scroll maps on the Forbidden Reach. This achievement can take an exceptional amount of time, as the investment needed to grind through its objectives and get lucky with RNG could be anywhere between several hours and a full day’s worth of progression. The treasures that you earn from 

Here’s how to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight: Scroll Hunter Forbidden Reach achievement guide

An in-game screenshot of the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight.
There are potential scrolls all over the Forbidden Reach. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first thing you need to do if you want to earn the Scroll Hunter achievement is pick up the Azure Scrying Crystal from Kraxxus, the Valdrakken Accord renown quartermaster on Morqut Islet. The Azure Scrying Crystal costs 2000 Elemental Overflow and allows you to find Sealed Scrolls when opening treasures on the Forbidden Reach. This item is absolutely essential in earning the Scroll Hunter achievement, as you will not be able to see the treasures or earn progress towards the 50 scroll mark without it. 

While the Azure Scrying Crystal buff is active, you’ll have a chance to receive a Sealed Scroll from any treasure, rare encounter, or Forbidden Hoard on the Forbidden Reach. After receiving a scroll, right-click it in your inventory to activate it, then check your map—there should be a red “X” on your map after using the scroll. Head to the location of the “X” and interact with the treasure that’s found there. Repeat that process 49 more times, and you’ll have the achievement. 

A map of the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight with a scroll location circled on the map
An “X” will appear on your map after you find a scroll from a treasure or encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that once you find a scroll with the Azure Scrying Crystal, its buff is consumed, and you’ll need to go back to Kraxxus and get another crystal. 

The Reliquary Scroll of Perception, which is used to see small treasures on your minimap, is another useful buff to pick up while grinding the Scroll Hunter achievement. The Reliquary Scroll of Perception can be purchased from Cataloger Daela, the Dragonscale Expedition quartermaster on the Forbidden Reach. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
An in-game image of Furbolgs in the Azure Span in WoW Dragonflight.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Cyclonian quest line in WoW Classic
Bath'rah the Windwatcher's camp in WoW Classic -- the Troll and his Cauldron can be seen across the view of the image.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to complete the Cyclonian quest line in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 21, 2024
Read Article WoW Plunderstorm’s most OP ability nerfed in latest round of balance changes
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Plunderstorm’s most OP ability nerfed in latest round of balance changes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
An in-game image of Furbolgs in the Azure Span in WoW Dragonflight.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Cyclonian quest line in WoW Classic
Bath'rah the Windwatcher's camp in WoW Classic -- the Troll and his Cauldron can be seen across the view of the image.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to complete the Cyclonian quest line in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 21, 2024
Read Article WoW Plunderstorm’s most OP ability nerfed in latest round of balance changes
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Plunderstorm’s most OP ability nerfed in latest round of balance changes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 21, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.