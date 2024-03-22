Scroll Hunter is one of the most grind-heavy World of Warcraft Dragonflight achievements needed to earn the meta-achievement “You Know How to Reach Me.” That achievement is awarded to players who complete every activity in the Forbidden Reach zone, and it is relatively infamous among the WoW player base for being one of the most time-consuming achievements introduced in Dragonflight.

Recommended Videos

To get the Scroll Hunter achievement, you’ll need to collect 50 treasures from Sealed Scroll maps on the Forbidden Reach. This achievement can take an exceptional amount of time, as the investment needed to grind through its objectives and get lucky with RNG could be anywhere between several hours and a full day’s worth of progression. The treasures that you earn from

Here’s how to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight: Scroll Hunter Forbidden Reach achievement guide

There are potential scrolls all over the Forbidden Reach. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first thing you need to do if you want to earn the Scroll Hunter achievement is pick up the Azure Scrying Crystal from Kraxxus, the Valdrakken Accord renown quartermaster on Morqut Islet. The Azure Scrying Crystal costs 2000 Elemental Overflow and allows you to find Sealed Scrolls when opening treasures on the Forbidden Reach. This item is absolutely essential in earning the Scroll Hunter achievement, as you will not be able to see the treasures or earn progress towards the 50 scroll mark without it.

While the Azure Scrying Crystal buff is active, you’ll have a chance to receive a Sealed Scroll from any treasure, rare encounter, or Forbidden Hoard on the Forbidden Reach. After receiving a scroll, right-click it in your inventory to activate it, then check your map—there should be a red “X” on your map after using the scroll. Head to the location of the “X” and interact with the treasure that’s found there. Repeat that process 49 more times, and you’ll have the achievement.

An “X” will appear on your map after you find a scroll from a treasure or encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that once you find a scroll with the Azure Scrying Crystal, its buff is consumed, and you’ll need to go back to Kraxxus and get another crystal.

The Reliquary Scroll of Perception, which is used to see small treasures on your minimap, is another useful buff to pick up while grinding the Scroll Hunter achievement. The Reliquary Scroll of Perception can be purchased from Cataloger Daela, the Dragonscale Expedition quartermaster on the Forbidden Reach.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more