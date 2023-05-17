How to get the Irideus Fragment in WoW Dragonflight

Many classes are going to be competing over this power trinket in Dragonflight season two.

The Irideus Fragment is one of the strongest trinkets available to WoW Dragonflight players in the game’s second season. With increases to Mastery and your primary stat (depending on your class), it’s one of the most sought-after and versatile items that arrived with Dragonflight season two.

The Irideus Fragment drops in the Halls of Infusion. If you want to get the trinket for yourself, you’ll have to run the dungeon or receive it in your Great Vault at the start of the following weekly reset.

Lesser versions of the Irideus Fragment can be farmed from Heroic and Mythic Zero-level difficulties of the Halls of Infusion, although you won’t be able to upgrade those editions of the item to their fullest potentials. To get the most out of the Irideus Fragment, you’ll want to find one that’s designated as a piece of Champion or Hero gear, which can only be earned from Mythic+ dungeons.

Related: WoW Dragonflight DPS tier list: Best classes and specs in Patch 10.1

Luckily, you can complete as many Mythic+ dungeons as you like each week without being locked out, so you can farm the Halls of Infusion over and over again until the Irideus Fragment is eventually yours. The trinket has a 24-percent drop chance, according to WoW database Wowhead, although your success with getting the item for yourself will certainly vary.

Why is the Irideus Fragment so good in WoW Dragonflight season two?

The Irideus Fragment gives a passive boost to your Mastery stat, as well as an active increase to your class’ primary stat for 20 seconds. Although the increase to your primary stat is reduced with each ability you cast during its duration, the bonus it gives is enough to make any class that relies on Mastery as one of its highest secondary stats an immediate threat on the DPS charts.

Specs like Destruction Warlock and Devastation Evoker—both of whom should be prioritizing Mastery—will want to prioritize the Irideus Fragment, while most other DPS classes will also find value in the trinket as a high-tier option.

About the author