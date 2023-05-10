How to get to Halls of Infusion in WoW Dragonflight

Halls of Infusion is one of the eight dungeons coming to WoW Dragonflight’s Mythic+ dungeon pool in season two of the expansion. The dungeon became notorious in the early days of Dragonflight’s lifespan for its ruthless “gauntlet” ahead of its final boss, and in season two, players shouldn’t expect any mercy from this relatively tougher instance.

But while the Halls of Infusion certainly have many challenges within them, one of the greatest comes even before you zone into the dungeon since getting to its entrance portal can prove to be a bit tricky.

Here’s how to easily find the entrance to the Halls of Infusion in WoW Dragonflight.

Where is the Halls of Infusion entrance?

The Halls of Infusion can be found in Tyrhold, just east of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus. The entrance to Halls of Infusion is found on the fourth level of the Tyrhold complex. Assuming the ground level is the “first” level of Tyrhold, you should head downwards by three levels until you reach the entrance to the dungeon on its fourth level.

You can easily Dragonride down in a straight line while keeping an eye on the tiered structure until you see the summoning stone for the dungeon. Once you see a mass of people, you’ll know you’re in the right place.

You can find the entrance to the Halls of Infusion at coordinates [59.37, 60.70] in Thaldraszus. If you’re standing at these coordinates and don’t see a big blue dungeon portal in front of you, check your mini-map. The Halls of Infusion entrance will be marked with a familiar blue swirl icon symbolizing a dungeon, as well as an upward or downward-facing arrow pointing you in the correct direction.