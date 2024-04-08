How to get the Doomforged Straightedge rare sword in WoW Classic

Phase three of WoW Classic Season of Discovery has introduced plenty of new dungeons, and within those dungeons are rare drops for players to chase after.

One of the most desirable bind-on-equip items you can farm in phase three of SoD is the Doomforged Straightedge, a one-handed sword that provides bonuses to the Strength and Attack Power stats. This sword is a great Warrior weapon, and Combat-specced Rogues will also find that it’s a strong option in phase three of SoD, especially before you gain access to the Sunken Temple raid.

The Doomforged Straightedge is one of those WoW items you’ll always want to keep in your inventory for one reason or another, as it’s way too rare to simply hand over to a vendor. The sword is not only a borderline best-in-slot item for certain classes, but even if it comes your way and you can’t use it, you’ll find it will demand a heavy price on the Auction House. Here’s how to get the Doomforged Straightedge for yourself in WoW Classic and the Season of Discovery.

What is the drop chance of the Doomforged Straightedge in WoW Classic?

The Doomforged Straightedge is a random bind-on-equip drop from the Blackrock Depths dungeon, which just became available in phase three of SoD. The sword can drop from many mobs in Blackrock Depths, notably humanoid mobs in the latter half of the dungeon, according to WoW coverage site and database Wowhead. Across the board, the drop rate of Doomforged Straightedge is less than one-tenth of one percent for most mobs.

Doomforged Straightedge stats

+10 Strength

+12 Attack Power

35.79 Damage per second

Requires level 49

The Doomforged Straightedge has an incredibly low drop chance, and with Blackrock Depths being one of the harder dungeons to clear in phase three of SoD, it’s unlikely you’ll have much luck encountering it during your runs. Thankfully, if you do, you will be able to equip it, as it only requires level 49 to equip.

This powerful sword is well worth the hefty price tag attached to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t get lucky with your drop rates while farming Blackrock Depths, you can always turn to the Auction House for the weapon. However, you should be warned the weapon is extra expensive. On my server (Lone Wolf, US, Horde) it cost in the range of 300-500 gold.

