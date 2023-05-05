How to get the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra in WoW: Dragonflight

The Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra is a secret mount added to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and can be earned after completing a series of quests and dungeons in the expansion. As the name of the mount implies, the majority of the work you’ll have to do to earn it will take place in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

What makes the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra special is the fact that it turns you into your mount’s model, as opposed to seeing your character ride on top of it, similar to mounts such as the Sandstone Drake and Obsidian Nightwing.

To unlock the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra, you must first acquire another mount: Lizi’s Reins. This mount can be unlocked after completing the “Initiate’s Day Out” questline in the Ohn’ahran Plains. After completing that questline and earning Lizi’s Reins, you’ll have to grind your way up to Renown 25 with the Maruuk Centaur. Only after that point will you begin to make progress toward the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra.

How to get Stolen Breath of Ohn’ahra in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the quest that rewards you with the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra, you’ll need three Stolen Breaths of Ohn’ahra, an item that only begins to drop once you’ve reached maximum renown with the Maruuk Centaur.

Stolen Breath of Ohn’ahra drops off the final boss of the Nokhud Offensive, Balakar Khan. You can defeat Balakar Khan on any difficulty in the Nokhud Offensive to get a chance at looting a Stolen Breath of Ohn’ahra. Once you have three Stolen Breaths of Ohn’ahra, seek out Godoloto at coordinates [56.47 73.30] in the Ohn’ahran Plains. Godoloto will give you a quest called A Whispering Breeze, which will require you to turn in the following items to Ohn’ahra in Maruukai:

Three Stolen Breath of Ohn’ahra

Exultant Incense

Essence of Awakening

Where to find Exultant Incense in WoW Dragonflight

Exultant Incense is needed to complete A Whispering Breeze, and it’s going to be the easiest-to-acquire item on your shopping list. You can purchase it off of the Auction House, but make sure you’re buying the rank three version of the item since you’ll need that one to get credit for the quest. We found that Exultant Incense costs a little over 100 gold at the Auction House, on average.

How to get Essence of Awakening in WoW Dragonflight

Essence of Awakening is fairly easy to get; it’s sold by Quartermaster Huseng, the Maruuk Centaur keeper of renown, for 50 Dragon Isles Supplies and one “Occasional Sand.” That second item—Occasional Sand—is going to be the item that likely gives you the most trouble in your scavenger hunt for the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra since you might have to spend some time farming mobs in Thaldrazsus for it to drop.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Occasional Sand drops from enemies in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldrazsus called Eternal Sand; they look like air elementals with a bronze-gold tint. Farming these mobs for a bit will eventually yield Occasional Sand, which can then be turned in at Maruukai for one Essence of Awakening.

Once you have the Essence of Awakening, Exultant Incense, and the three Stolen Breaths of Ohn’ahra from earlier, you can turn in the quest to the wind goddess Ohn’ahra to receive the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra.